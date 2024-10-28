Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $2,338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $4,522,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.6 %

TXRH stock opened at $187.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $189.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

