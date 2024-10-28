Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.35 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $91,364,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.