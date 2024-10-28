Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 282,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,901.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

