Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $3.48 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $345.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $194.46 and a 12 month high of $367.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

