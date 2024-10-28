Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Saia by 1,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.63.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $461.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

