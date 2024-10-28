Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 21.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $495,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 8.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 22.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Balchem Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $171.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.40.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.05 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

