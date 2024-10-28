Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,518.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $367.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.93. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $398.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

