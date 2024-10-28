Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $253.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

