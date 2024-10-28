Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE URI opened at $812.50 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $861.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $772.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

