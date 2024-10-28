Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,069,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,469,000 after purchasing an additional 240,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,237,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,218,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,630,000 after buying an additional 153,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $69.39 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

