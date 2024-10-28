Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $192.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.35. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.43.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

