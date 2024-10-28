Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 203,934 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $116.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at $975,853.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

