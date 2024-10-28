Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 9,378.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 120.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $117.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.16. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

