Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $304.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

