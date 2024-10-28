Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $570.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.