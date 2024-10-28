Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.