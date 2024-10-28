Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 1,317 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.8 %

CP stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

