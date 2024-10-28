Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.