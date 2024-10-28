Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $57.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

