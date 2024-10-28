Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,457 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HAL opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.