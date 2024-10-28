Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EQR opened at $74.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

