Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $579,000 Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after buying an additional 696,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,177,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

