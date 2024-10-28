Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $737,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,949 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 58,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGT opened at $151.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

