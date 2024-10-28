Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $702,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after buying an additional 369,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 258,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 226,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $16.11 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

