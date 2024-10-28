Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $100.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

