Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 381 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $253.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $269.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,631.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,529,992.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,631.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,529,992.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,717,753. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

