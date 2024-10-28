Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $106,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

