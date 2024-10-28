Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $398.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.