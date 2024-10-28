Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,354 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in RTX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in RTX by 174.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 232,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.42. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

