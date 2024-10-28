Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,534 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

