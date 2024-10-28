Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 29,910 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 365,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.51 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.