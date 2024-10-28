Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 96,271 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49,293.8% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 67,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

