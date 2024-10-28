Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 228,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

