Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $104.76 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.