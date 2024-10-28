Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 106,310 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,544 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

