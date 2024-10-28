Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 20,154 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

