Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 24,520 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $130.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.09. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

