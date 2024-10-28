Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,646 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $230.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

