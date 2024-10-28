Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

