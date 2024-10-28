Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $392.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.24 and a 1-year high of $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

