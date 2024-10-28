Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $206.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.90 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

