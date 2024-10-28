Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $293.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

