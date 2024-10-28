Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $9.26 Million Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $116.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $120.16.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

