Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.4 %

ANSS opened at $322.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.