Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 50,197 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

