Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 54,405 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,405 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 432.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $179.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.79. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

