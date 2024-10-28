Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $11.01 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,861 shares of company stock worth $69,430,533. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of MTSI opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $121.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

