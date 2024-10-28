Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33,261 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.