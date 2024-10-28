Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $601.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.89 and a 200-day moving average of $558.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $610.06.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
