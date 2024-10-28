Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,204 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 620.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 823,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFIS opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

